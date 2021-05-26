site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-travis-shaw-slugs-sixth-homer | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Slugs sixth homer
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Shaw went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Padres.
He also got hit by a pitch. Shaw's early-season renaissance has already collapsed, and the veteran infielder is slashing .194/.320/.355 through 19 games in May with two of his six homers on the year.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read