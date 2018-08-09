Brewers' Travis Shaw: Smacks 23rd home run

Shaw went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Padres.

Shaw delivered a solo shot -- his 23rd of the season -- in the first inning as part of a back-to-back-to-back stretch with teammates Jesus Aguilar and Eric Thames, then brought another run home in the second on a sacrifice fly. The 28-year-old has gone deep in each of his last three starts, and that sort of production will keep Shaw's bat in the lineup regularly despite the deadline acquisitions of Mike Moustakas and Jonathan Schoop causing some traffic in the Milwaukee infield depth chart.