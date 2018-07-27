Brewers' Travis Shaw: Smacks two-run shot
Shaw went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in the ___ win over the Giants on Thursday.
It was Shaw's first homer since the All-Star break and fifth in July, bringing him to 19 on the season. After posting a .273 average last season, the 28-year-old's .246 average in 2018 has been a disappointment for fantasy owners. Shaw has performed better on the road rather than at home this season, so hopefully he can close out July on a good note as Milwaukee plays through a trip on the west coast.
