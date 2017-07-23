Shaw went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer, a walk and two runs Saturday against the Phillies.

Shaw launched his 22nd round-tripper of the season to give the Brewers some insurance in the seventh inning of a road win. He continues to be an outstanding fantasy producer, as evidenced by his strong .297/.365/.574 slash line.

