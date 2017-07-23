Brewers' Travis Shaw: Smashes 22nd home run Saturday
Shaw went 3-for-4 with a double, a homer, a walk and two runs Saturday against the Phillies.
Shaw launched his 22nd round-tripper of the season to give the Brewers some insurance in the seventh inning of a road win. He continues to be an outstanding fantasy producer, as evidenced by his strong .297/.365/.574 slash line.
More News
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Homers in Tuesday's loss•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Sits versus left-hander•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Returns Tuesday, as promised•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: X-rays negative, says he'll play Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Removal deemed precautionary•
-
Brewers' Travis Shaw: Exits after being hit by pitch in hand•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...