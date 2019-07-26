Brewers' Travis Shaw: Starting at first base in return

Shaw was officially recalled from Triple-A San Antonio on Friday and is starting at first base versus the Cubs.

Shaw slashed .316/.494/.754 with eight homers and a 19:17 BB:K in 18 games with the Missions to earn his way back to the majors, and he'll start at first base Friday for the first time this season. The Cubs have southpaws Jon Lester and Jose Quintana slated to start Saturday and Sunday so Shaw could be headed back to the bench, but more playing time should open up next week at Oakland with the designated hitter spot available.