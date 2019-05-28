Brewers' Travis Shaw: Still trying to get on track

Shaw went 1-for-10 (.100) with three walks over his last three rehab games with Triple-A San Antonio.

The walks indicate Shaw is seeing the ball fine, but he is still struggling to make contact, and is now just 2-for-19 (.105) with no extra-base hits through five rehab games. Shaw is eligible to come off the injured list at any point, but with him still trying to get on track, and the Brewers having a team off day Wednesday, it's likely he will not be back until Thursday at the earliest.