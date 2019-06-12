Brewers' Travis Shaw: Swats fifth homer

Shaw went 1-for-3 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-8 loss to the Astros.

The homer was his fifth of the season, and first in five games since coming off the the IL. Shaw has gone 4-for-15 (.267) since his return with a 5:5 BB:K, but his .173/.287/.307 slash line on the year remains poor.