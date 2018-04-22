Shaw went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.

He's now homered in back-to-back games, giving Shaw four on the season to go along with 10 RBI, 14 runs and a .296/.387/.531 slash line through 22 games. After erupting for career highs nearly across the board in 2017, the 28-year-old is well on his way to proving that the performance was no fluke.