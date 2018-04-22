Brewers' Travis Shaw: Swats fourth homer Saturday
Shaw went 1-for-2 with two walks, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Marlins.
He's now homered in back-to-back games, giving Shaw four on the season to go along with 10 RBI, 14 runs and a .296/.387/.531 slash line through 22 games. After erupting for career highs nearly across the board in 2017, the 28-year-old is well on his way to proving that the performance was no fluke.
More News
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...