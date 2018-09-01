Brewers' Travis Shaw: Swats two-run homer

Shaw went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's win over the Nationals.

Shaw put the Brewers up 2-0 in the first inning with his two-run shot off Tanner Roark. The 28-year-old now has 27 homers through 127 games this season after knocking a career-high 31 long balls in 144 games in 2017. He's slashing .247/.337/.486 with 76 RBI.

More News
Our Latest Stories