Brewers' Travis Shaw: Takes seat versus lefty
Shaw is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Cubs.
The Cubs have three straight left-handers taking the mound this weekend, so Shaw will spend all three days on the bench in the Windy City, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. A few days out of the lineup can't hurt the 29-year-old as he is 4-for-39 with one double over his last 12 games, dropping his season slash line to .172/.264/.297. Hernan Perez will start at second base for the Brewers while Mike Moustakas slides over to third.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
Is there any hope for Danny Duffy after Thursday's impressive outing? Maybe a little, says...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal