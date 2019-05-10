Brewers' Travis Shaw: Takes seat versus lefty

Shaw is not in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Cubs.

The Cubs have three straight left-handers taking the mound this weekend, so Shaw will spend all three days on the bench in the Windy City, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. A few days out of the lineup can't hurt the 29-year-old as he is 4-for-39 with one double over his last 12 games, dropping his season slash line to .172/.264/.297. Hernan Perez will start at second base for the Brewers while Mike Moustakas slides over to third.