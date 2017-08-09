Play

Shaw is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Minnesota while dealing with a family matter, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports.

Shaw will miss Wednesday's contest, and at this point it's uncertain when he will rejoin the club. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward, while Hernan Perez figures to fill the void during his absence.

