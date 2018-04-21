Brewers' Travis Shaw: Three-hit game with home run
Shaw went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and two RBI in Friday's shutout win over the Marlins.
Shaw beat up on Marlins' starter Trevor Richards, tagging him for a double in the third followed by a solo shot in the fourth. The double was Shaw's seventh this season, and the home run his third. Overall, the third baseman is slashing .291/.371/.494 with nine RBI and 11 runs through 21 games.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...