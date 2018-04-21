Shaw went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and two RBI in Friday's shutout win over the Marlins.

Shaw beat up on Marlins' starter Trevor Richards, tagging him for a double in the third followed by a solo shot in the fourth. The double was Shaw's seventh this season, and the home run his third. Overall, the third baseman is slashing .291/.371/.494 with nine RBI and 11 runs through 21 games.