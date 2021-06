Shaw went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Reds on Tuesday.

The struggling veteran got a rare taste of offensive success when he laced a double to left that brought home both Omar Narvaez and Tyrone Taylor. Despite the timely two-bagger, Shaw remains mired in an extended slump, having slashed just .138/.194/.172 across the 31 plate appearances covering his last 12 games.