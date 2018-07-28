Brewers' Travis Shaw: Transitions to second base

Shaw will receive regular time at second base due to Milwaukee's acquisition of Mike Moustakas, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Shaw will likely settle into the larger side of a platoon with Tyler Saladino and Hernan Perez, while also spelling Moustakas at the hot corner and Jesus Aguilar at first base in order to get his bat in the lineup. This will be an intriguing experiment as Shaw admitted that he's never played second base in his life -- the closest he came was shortstop in high school -- but the Brewers have had him field groundballs and partake in other drills at the keystone during warmups over the past few weeks in case this situation came about. Don't expect to see Shaw in the lineup against left-handed pitching, but he figures to remain a fixture when Milwaukee faces righties.