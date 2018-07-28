Brewers' Travis Shaw: Transitions to second base
Shaw will receive regular time at second base due to Milwaukee's acquisition of Mike Moustakas, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Shaw will likely settle into the larger side of a platoon with Tyler Saladino and Hernan Perez, while also spelling Moustakas at the hot corner and Jesus Aguilar at first base in order to get his bat in the lineup. This will be an intriguing experiment as Shaw admitted that he's never played second base in his life -- the closest he came was shortstop in high school -- but the Brewers have had him field groundballs and partake in other drills at the keystone during warmups over the past few weeks in case this situation came about. Don't expect to see Shaw in the lineup against left-handed pitching, but he figures to remain a fixture when Milwaukee faces righties.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Gary Sanchez is likely to miss another month, and Kris Bryant ... well, who knows? Scott White...