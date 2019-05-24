Brewers' Travis Shaw: Two games into rehab
Shaw (wrist) is 1-for-9 with three strikeouts over two games since beginning his rehab assignment with Triple-A San Antonio.
It's tough to put too much stock into two games, but it would certainly be better to see Shaw succeeding at the plate given his slow start to the season with the Brewers. It's not clear how much longer Shaw will remain on his rehab assignment, but given the Brewers' crowded roster and the club's desire to get Shaw right at the plate, they won't be in any hurry to rush him back.
