Brewers' Travis Shaw: Two hits in return from IL
Shaw (wrist) started at third base and went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk Tuesday in the Brewers' 16-0 loss to the Marlins.
In his first game back from the 10-day injured list, Shaw stepped into the lineup in place of Keston Hiura, who was demoted to Triple-A San Antonio to clear a spot on the roster for Shaw. Though Hiura certainly performed well enough to merit sticking around in an everyday role, manager Craig Counsell is apparently prepared to give Shaw the opportunity to work his way out of his season-long slump. Shaw's performance in the blowout loss was a step in the right direction, but he'll probably need to string together a few quality performances before warranting attention in shallower fantasy formats.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...