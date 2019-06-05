Brewers' Travis Shaw: Two hits in return from IL

Shaw (wrist) started at third base and went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk Tuesday in the Brewers' 16-0 loss to the Marlins.

In his first game back from the 10-day injured list, Shaw stepped into the lineup in place of Keston Hiura, who was demoted to Triple-A San Antonio to clear a spot on the roster for Shaw. Though Hiura certainly performed well enough to merit sticking around in an everyday role, manager Craig Counsell is apparently prepared to give Shaw the opportunity to work his way out of his season-long slump. Shaw's performance in the blowout loss was a step in the right direction, but he'll probably need to string together a few quality performances before warranting attention in shallower fantasy formats.