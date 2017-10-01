Play

Shaw is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Shaw appeared in 144 contests for the Brewers in 2017 but will not be in the lineup for the final game of the season. He'll conclude the year with a solid .273 average and 119 wRC+ over 606 plate appearances. Hernan Perez draws the start at third base Sunday.

