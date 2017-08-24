Brewers' Travis Shaw: X-rays come back clean
X-rays on Shaw's foot came back negative, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
This is welcomed news for Shaw and the Brewers, as Wednesday's postgame tests seem to have cleared him of a more serious injury. He'll be listed as day-to-day for now, and with an off day for the Brewers on Thursday, he may not be forced to miss any action.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...