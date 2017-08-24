Play

X-rays on Shaw's foot came back negative, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

This is welcomed news for Shaw and the Brewers, as Wednesday's postgame tests seem to have cleared him of a more serious injury. He'll be listed as day-to-day for now, and with an off day for the Brewers on Thursday, he may not be forced to miss any action.

