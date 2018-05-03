Brewers' Travis Shaw: X-rays negative
X-rays on Shaw's foot came back negative, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Shaw exited Wednesday's game with a right foot contusion after fouling a ball off his foot in the second inning. Fortunately, additional tests conducted following the game confirmed the third baseman is simply dealing a bruise. With the Brewers set for a scheduled off-day Thursday, Shaw is optimistic that he'll be good to go by Friday.
