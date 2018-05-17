Brewers' Trent Grisham: Activated from disabled list
Grisham (ankle) was activated from the disabled list Thursday.
Grisham will return to action at the short end of the 4-to-6 week recovery timetable he was given after injuring his ankle in mid-April. Grisham will look to turn things around at the plate after hitting just .194 (7-for-36) over his first 12 games at the Double-A level with Biloxi.
