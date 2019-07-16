Brewers' Trent Grisham: Back on track
Grisham went 9-for-14 (.643) with three home runs, six RBI, and two steals over his last three games with Triple-A San Antonio.
Grisham homered in his first three games following his promotion to San Antonio in late June, then slumped a bit and missed a few games due to injury in the subsequent weeks. However, after his latest power surge, he now owns a 1.002 OPS through 21 Triple-A games, and a .908 OPS in 84 minor-league games this season.
