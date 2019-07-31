Brewers' Trent Grisham: Continues hot run with cycle
Grisham homered twice and hit for the cycle in a game with Triple-A San Antonio on Tuesday.
Grisham has simply been on fire since making his Triple-A debut June 20, and now owns a .381/.471/.776 slash line -- good for a 1.247 OPS -- in 158 plate appearances over 34 games at the top minor-league level. Grisham was presumably one of the Brewers' more appealing prospects available at the trade deadline, but the team did not move him, so he will remain with Milwaukee moving forward. It seems unlikely the Brewers will start the clock on Grisham's MLB service time with just two months to go this season, but a call-up would not be out of the question should the team find itself in a pinch in the outfield.
