Manager Craig Counsell, via FOX Sports Wisconsin, said following Tuesday's game that Grisham "will take a more prominent role" the rest of the way with Christian Yelich (kneecap) out for the season.

Grisham has served as the Brewers' fourth outfielder since making his big-league debut Aug. 1, but he will now likely become a regular in the starting lineup with Yelich unavailable. Counsell did mention that fellow outfielder Ben Gamel will assume a bigger role as well, but he figures to step in Grisham's previous role, spelling Ryan Braun and Lorenzo Cain when the veterans need a rest. Grisham struggled a bit over the back half of August, but he has gotten hot again in September, posting a .919 OPS over nine games -- thanks mainly by a five-hit effort Monday.