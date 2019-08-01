Brewers' Trent Grisham: Debuting in center field Thursday
Grisham had his contract selected from Triple-A San Antonio and is starting in center field and hitting ninth Thursday against the Athletics.
As expected, Grisham is set to make his big-league debut after putting together an impressive .381/.471/.776 slash line with 13 home runs and six stolen bases in 34 games for San Antonio. It remains to be seen how big of a role the 22-year-old will play for the Brewers down the stretch, though Milwaukee is planning on re-acclimating Ryan Braun to first base, which should open up some opportunities for Grisham to start in the outfield. Grisham could follow in the footsteps of fellow rookie Keston Hiura and carve out a bigger role for himself if he carries his success from Triple-A to the show.
