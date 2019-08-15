Brewers' Trent Grisham: Delivers game-winning homer
Grisham went 2-for-4 with a walk, three-run home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Twins.
Grisham took Sergio Romo deep in the eighth inning, delivering a game-winning home run. It was the second of his career and first since Aug. 4. Since being called up to begin the month, Grisham has appeared in all but one of the team's 12 games and started on nine occasions. He's also frequently led off for the club, giving him plenty of run potential given his strong track record of drawing free passes.
