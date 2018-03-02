Grisham went 1-for-1 with a double in Thursday's Cactus League win over Arizona.

The 15th-overall pick from the 2015 draft flashed his speed and bat Thursday when he poked a double into the gap off of Kris Medlen. Grisham then had a phenomenal running-backwards catch in deep center, where he displayed another component of his five-tool repertoire. Though Grisham's ETA is tentatively placed for 2019, he's a player to watch in dynasty leagues due to his potential as a hitter and a baserunner, as well as the fact that he ranked second among all minor leaguers with 98 walks last season, showing a penchant to get on base.