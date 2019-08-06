Grisham went 1-for-4 with three RBI in Monday's victory over the Pirates.

Grisham filled the leadoff spot for the Brewers the last two days, and he responded by going 4-for-8 with a home run and four RBI. Despite his success, it should not be assumed that Grisham will fill the leadoff role -- or even be in the lineup -- every day moving forward, as the rest of the Brewers' veteran outfield is healthy at the moment.