Grisham has homered in all three games he has appeared in since being promoted to Triple-A San Antonio and has added seven RBI, six runs and a steal while posting a 4:3 BB:K.

It's been a big bounceback year for Grisham, who posted an .875 OPS over 63 games with Double-A Biloxi and has kept things going in his first stint at the highest minor-league level. The 2015 first-rounder will not turn 23 until November, and is on the rise as a prospect after a couple tough seasons at the plate.