Brewers' Trent Grisham: Lands on minor-league DL
Grisham was placed on the minor-league disabled list Wednesday with a sprained right ankle, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Grisham suffered the injury during a minor-league game Tuesday night. The severity of the issue remains unclear at this point, as does a timetable for his return. The 21-year-old was off to a bit of a slow start to the season with Double-A Biloxi before landing on the shelf, as evidenced by his .194/.310/.278 slash line through 42 plate appearances.
