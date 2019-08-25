Brewers' Trent Grisham: Launches fourth homer
Grisham went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Diamondbacks.
The 22-year-old has four homers and 11 RBI in 18 games since joining the Brewers, but Grisham's .232/.308/.482 slash line is a far cry from the numbers he put up at Triple-A San Antonio to earn his promotion. He'll continue serving as the team's fourth outfielder for now.
More News
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Delivers game-winning homer•
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Not in Tuesday's lineup•
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Excels in leadoff role•
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Swats first homer•
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Leading off Sunday•
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Debuting in center field Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...