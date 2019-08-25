Grisham went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

The 22-year-old has four homers and 11 RBI in 18 games since joining the Brewers, but Grisham's .232/.308/.482 slash line is a far cry from the numbers he put up at Triple-A San Antonio to earn his promotion. He'll continue serving as the team's fourth outfielder for now.

