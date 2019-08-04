Grisham is batting leadoff and starting in left field Sunday against the Cubs.

Grisham went 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in his debut Thursday and struck out as a pinch hitter in Saturday's contest. The Brewers have scored only three runs over the first two contests in Chicago, so the rookie outfielder finds himself in the leadoff spot with manager Craig Counsell likely looking for something to spark the offense.

