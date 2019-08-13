Grisham is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.

Grisham started the last seven games with Ryan Braun getting a rest and Christian Yelich missing time with a back injury, but he will come off the bench Tuesday with both Braun and Yelich in action. Grisham has held his own through nine big-league games, hitting .300 and posting a .791 OPS, so he figures to continue rotating into the lineup even with everyone healthy. Grisham handled left-handers just fine in the minors, but with Braun and Lorenzo Cain hitting right-handed and Yelich handling any pitcher just fine, expect the bulk of his starts to come against right-handed pitchers.