Brewers' Trent Grisham: Out 4-to-6 weeks
Grisham (ankle) is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Brewers are calling the injury a right high-ankle sprain. Grisham suffered the injury while trying to avoid being hit by a pitch. He'll look to return from the DL sometime during May.
