Brewers' Trent Grisham: Out again Friday
Grisham is not in the lineup Friday for the second straight day.
Grisham has struggled at the plate this week, so manager Craig Counsell has given him a bit of a mental break, holding him out of the lineup in back-to-back games. With Grisham out Friday, Lorenzo Cain will man center field and Hernan Perez will get the nod in right.
