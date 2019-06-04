Grisham hit his 10th home run of the season in a game with Double-A Biloxi on Monday.

Grisham owned a .678 OPS as recently as May 22, but thanks to a sizzling 10-game stretch over which he hit .459 (17-for-37) with five home runs, five doubles, two triples, and a 10:3 BB:K, he now has a career-best 10 home runs and an .866 OPS -- higher than any mark he has finished a season with. Grisham has slipped down prospect lists or fallen off them completely, but he is a former first-rounder who will not turn 23 until the offseason, and he's doing his best to get himself back on the radar.