Grisham was promoted from Double-A Biloxi to Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Grisham will get his first taste of Triple-A after posting a .254/.371/.504 slash line with 13 homers and six stolen bases in 63 games with Biloxi. The 22-year-old prospect isn't on Milwaukee's 40-man roster, so he will likely spend the remainder of the season with San Antonio unless he really forces the team's hand.