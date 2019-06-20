Brewers' Trent Grisham: Promoted to Triple-A
Grisham was promoted from Double-A Biloxi to Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Grisham will get his first taste of Triple-A after posting a .254/.371/.504 slash line with 13 homers and six stolen bases in 63 games with Biloxi. The 22-year-old prospect isn't on Milwaukee's 40-man roster, so he will likely spend the remainder of the season with San Antonio unless he really forces the team's hand.
More News
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Power surge at Double-A level•
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Collects first homer of spring•
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Activated from disabled list•
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Out 4-to-6 weeks•
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Lands on minor-league DL•
-
Brewers' Trent Grisham: Doubles, flashes speed•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thursday Waivers, winners & losers
The arrival of Zac Gallen and potential rotation return of Julio Urias highlight Thursday's...
-
Prospects: Luzardo, McKay nearing debut
Zac Gallen is in the big leagues, hopefully long after you made the choice to stash him. If...
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...