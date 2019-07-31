Grisham will be promoted from Triple-A San Antonio "soon," Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Grisham, one of Milwaukee's top prospects, has dominated since earning a promotion to Triple-A in June, slashing .381/.471/.776 with 13 home runs and six stolen bases in 34 games with the Missions. He homered twice and hit for the cycle in Tuesday's minor-league game, which could have prompted the Brewers to reward him with his first big-league promotion. It remains to be seen when exactly Grisham will join the Brewers and what role he'll play.

More News
Our Latest Stories