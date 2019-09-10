Grisham went 5-for-6 with a double, a triple, two runs scored, and two RBI in Monday's 8-3 win over Miami.

Hitting out of the leadoff spot, Grisham provided an offensive spark all night, topping things off with a two-run triple in the seventh inning. The rookie outfielder hadn't had a multi-hit game since Aug. 28, falling into a 4-for-24 (.167 average) since then. Grisham is now sporting a .260 average and .772 OPS in 108 plate appearances this season.