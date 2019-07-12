Grisham (forehead) returned to the lineup for Triple-A San Antonio on Thursday, going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

An outfield collision forced Grisham from last Sunday's game. He suffered a laceration on his forehead, but fortunately, there wasn't any mention of a concussion. The 0-fer on Thursday dropped Grisham's line to .250/.333/.516 through 17 games with San Antonio. He hit .254/.371/.504 with 13 homers and six steals at Double-A Biloxi to earn a promotion in mid-June.