Brewers' Trent Grisham: Set for MLB debut Thursday
Manager Craig Counsell said Grisham will be called up from Triple-A San Antonio to start Thursday at Oakland, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Grisham's upcoming promotion was reported earlier Wednesday to be coming "soon," but this is the first official word from the team. It's not clear which outfield position the 22-year-old will play or where he'll be stationed in the lineup. The Brewers don't appear to have any outfield openings on the surface, but Ryan Braun will attempt to re-acclimate to first base following the trade of Jesus Aguilar, potentially creating opportunities for one of the team's top prospects. Grisham is coming off an impressive stretch at Triple-A with a .381/.471/.776 slash line and 13 home runs in 34 games, and he capped off the run by hitting for the cycle Tuesday.
