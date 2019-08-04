Brewers' Trent Grisham: Swats first homer
Grisham went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Cubs.
Grisham's first career homer came off Tyler Chatwood in the eighth inning but it clearly wasn't enough to get his team back in the contest. The rookie outfielder hit at the top of the lineup for the first time in his career; after a three-hit performance, it wouldn't be surprising for manager Craig Counsell to try it out again.
