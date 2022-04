Gott picked up his first win of the season in Wednesday's victory over the Pirates.

Gott faced only one batter Wednesday, but he was the pitcher of record when the Brewers took the lead in the top of the seventh inning, and he wound up with the win after his fellow relievers blanked the Pirates the rest of the way. Gott gave up his first runs of the season earlier in the week, but he now owns a 2.45 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 10:0 K:BB in 7.1 innings over seven appearances.