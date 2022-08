Gott was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right forearm strain Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 11.

Gott spent time on the injured list with a groin injury earlier in the year, but he's now dealing with a forearm issue that will force him to miss at least two more weeks. He'll be eligible to return in late August, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to rejoin the Brewers. Peter Strzelecki was recalled to take Gott's place in the bullpen.