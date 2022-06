Gott was placed on the 15-day injured list with a right groin strain Tuesday, retroactive to June 6.

Gott dealt with a quad issue in early May, and he'll now be forced to spend time on the injured list due to a groin strain. It's not yet clear how much time the right-hander is expected to miss, but Tuesday's move made room on the active roster for Hunter Renfroe, who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Gott posted a 9.00 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in five innings over his last five outings.