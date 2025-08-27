Megill (elbow), who was placed on the 15-day injured list earlier Wednesday, said that he's been diagnosed with a Grade 1 flexor tendon strain following an MRI and is hoping to be activated around when he's first eligible Sept. 9, Sophia Minnaert of FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin reports. "My intentions are to be off on 15 [days], and I'm gonna do everything in my power to make that happen," Megill said.

Megill noted that his elbow felt off following his most recent appearance against the Giants on Sunday, when he needed 34 pitches to record three outs en route to suffering his third blown save in as many chances. Though elbow-related injuries are especially concerning for pitchers like Megill who are reliant on high velocity, the 31-year-old was encouraged by the results of his imaging and said that the flexor tendon strain isn't as serious as ones that he's dealt with in the past. He's hopeful that after a few days of rest, he'll be able to resume throwing again, at which point the Brewers should have a better idea whether a return in the minimum 15 days is realistic. Abner Uribe converted the Brewers' last save chance in Monday's win over the Diamondbacks and is likely to take over as Milwaukee's closer while Megill is shelved.