Megill (elbow) could be unavailable to pitch for a few days, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Megill was struck on the right elbow by a comebacker in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs. While X-rays came back negative and he has avoided the injured list for the time being, Megill might need a little time for the elbow to calm down. Joel Payamps would seem to be the most likely candidate for saves while Megill is unavailable.