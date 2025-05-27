Megill picked up his tenth save during Monday's 3-2 victory over the Red Sox, allowing one run on one hit and three walks.

It wasn't pretty, but Megill was able to get the final three outs of the Brewers' Memorial Day victory to cash in on his ninth straight save opportunity and tenth overall this season. He needed 34 pitches and walked three batters on the way to do it, a shock considering he had walked three batters combined in his 10 other appearances in May. It was the first time the 31-year-old surrendered an earned run since late April, an amount of time spanning 12 appearances. With how sharp he has been lately, the concern level shouldn't be too high yet for the righty after this outing.