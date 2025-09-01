Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Monday that Megill (elbow) has been playing catch and has a bullpen session scheduled for Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Megill landed on the 15-day injured list last Wednesday with a Grade 1 right flexor strain, but he is aiming for a minimum stay on the IL and appears to be tracking toward achieving that goal. The reliever will be eligible for activation Sept. 9. Abner Uribe is filling in as the Brewers' closer while Megill is sidelined.