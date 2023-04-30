The Brewers acquired Megill from the Twins on Sunday in exchanged for a player to be named later and cash considerations, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Megill appeared in 39 games for the Twins in 2022 with a 4.80 ERA and 1.49 WHIP along with a 49:17 K;BB over 45 innings. The right-hander was ineffective with Triple-A St. Paul with a 13.03 ERA in seven appearances, but he'll head to Milwaukee to provide some pitching depth with an outside shot to join the big-league bullpen before the season is over. He's initially expected to report to Triple-A Nashville with his new organization.