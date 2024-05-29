Megill was removed from Tuesday's game against the Cubs after getting hit in the right arm by a line drive, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Megill entered Tuesday's game in the 10th inning and threw three pitches to Mike Tauchman before getting taking a 99-mph line drive off his right (throwing) arm. Megill immediately came out of the game and will presumably head into the clubhouse for imaging. The Brewers should have more information on his status following Tuesday's contest.